Fitness trainer who dropped 4.5 kgs in 2 months shares 7 no-diet tricks for faster weight loss

Mahtab Ekay is a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. From lessons about weight loss that she learnt while trying to lose weight, to diet and workout tips, Mahtab's Instagram is replete with hacks and tricks on how to lose weight faster. Know these anti-diet tricks for faster weight loss.

On May 2, Mahtab revealed she’s lost an additional 4.5 kilos over the past two months, thanks to a fresh approach to weight loss. Instead of relying on rigid dieting, Mahtab embraced a more flexible strategy, which she describes as anti-diet. In her post, she shared seven simple yet effective tricks that helped her shed the extra weight without restrictive eating.

1. Plan your favorite dessert every single night:

Knowing you’re going to enjoy something sweet later makes it easier to say no to everything else throughout the day. This one shift helps you stop random snacking and stay consistent.

2. Choose 2–3 simple recipes for each meal and repeat them:

You don't need a new recipe every day. Find 2–3 meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and rotate them. You'll stay consistent without getting bored, and by week two, you won't even need to track.

3. Replace endless cardio for strength training:

Lifting weights builds muscle, improves metabolism, and gives you the toned look you're after. Cardio can help, but it's not the main driver especially for your first 10–20 lbs.

4. Train 3x per week instead of 5-6 times:

More workouts don’t always mean better results. 3 quality sessions leave room for recovery, steps, meal prep, and sleep which matter just as much for fat loss.

5. Stop eating naked carbs on an empty stomach:

Eat carbs after protein and fat, not on their own. This keeps your blood sugar steady and reduces cravings, especially in the afternoon and evening.

6. Use a walking pad if you work at a desk:

You can hit 10–12k steps without any extra time. If your job is sedentary, this one change will help you burn more without even thinking about it.

7. Balance your portions instead of tracking calories:

On weekends, date nights, or takeout nights, use this simple plate method - ½ veggies, ¼ protein (like salmon) and ¼ carbs (fries, bread, dessert all go here). It works and it keeps you from feeling restricted or starting over on Monday.

