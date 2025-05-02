Fitness coach who dropped 25 kilos, shares 5 morning habits for faster weight loss

Weight loss is a journey that demands commitment. We need to be committed to have the desired body goal; from deciding a calorie-deficit diet to incorporating strength training into the routine. However, the way we function right after waking up and then throughout the day and the choices we make also determines a lot of factors that can help or challenge the entire weight loss journey. Also read | Woman who shed 22 kg at home shares 5 things she wished people knew about weight loss: 'You can do it the quick way...' Amaka shared 5 morning habits that can help in faster weight loss. (Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash)

Fitness coach Amaka went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 25 kilos. The fitness coach keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey and weight loss wisdom, related to diet and workout on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On May 1, Amaka shared 5 morning habits that can help in faster weight loss.

A morning drink:

Always start your day with a morning drink like ginger shot, acv with lemon and pinch of cayenne pepper, or lemon/ginger tea. This helps to hydrate your body, flush out toxins and boost your metabolism for faster results. Also read | Fitness coach shares 7 simple secrets to lose weight easily: ‘Follow the 80/20 principle’

Exercise:

Exercising in the morning helps to increase blood flow and gets your metabolism going to burn more fat. It also helps in showing up every day for yourself and stay motivated.

A high-protein breakfast:

Have a high protein breakfast instead of sugary cereals; sugary cereals can cause spike in your body sugar which can lead to excessive cravings and snacking throughout the day. Eating a high protein meal as your first meal of the day ensures satiety for longer hours, eliminates cravings and helps in maintaining muscle mass.

Sunlight exposure:

Always get sunlight exposure, as it improves your vitamin D levels and supports fat metabolism- spend 10-15mins in natural sunlight.

Meditation:

This can help in reducing stress levels in the body, which can further normalise the sleep cycle and the circadian rhythm of the body. Lower stress levels can help in faster fat loss, and more motivation. Also read | Fitness coach shares a weight loss diet plan and tips if you weigh 80 kg or more: Drink 3 litres of water, limit sugar

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.