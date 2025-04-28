Struggling with weight loss? Fitness coach reveals 7 simple secrets to shed fat easily: ‘Follow the 80/20 principle’

If you've ever wanted to lose excess fat with minimal effort, here's some good news there's a simple secret that can make your journey a lot easier. Health coach Mukul Nagpaul reveals the key to effortless fat loss through lifestyle priorities. (Freepik)

Mukul Nagpaul, health coach and founder of Pmftraining shared with HT Lifestyle, "After Coaching thousands of people to lose fat, I observed that everyone is not losing fat in a similar manner, and I saw so many people losing hope as they were putting more effort than others but didn't lose as much as the other were so I dug deep and found that we were covering just the upper layer of the onion and realised that the real answer lied at the core of the onion for which we had to remove more layers of the onion". (Also read: Weight loss coach who shed 50 kg reveals ‘best morning routine to lose kilos’: Wake up at same time every day )

What you need to focus on to lose fat

He added, “For a long time, you have lied that to lose fat you need to just exercise and eat well but what if I tell you that's just a half truth as it will help you lose fat but it's going to be a minimal amount compared to the effort you put in for losing that fat. So to make your efforts worthwhile, you need to understand your hormones and genetics.”

Mukul Nagpaul emphasises using Pareto's principle in fat loss by focusing on the 20% of lifestyle changes that yield 80% of results. (Shutterstock)

Here's what he said you need to focus on to lose fat effectively:

Exercise

Nutrition

Social environment

Home and office environment

Mindset and how your mind works

Understanding your inborn talents (your genius)

"Now we need to use Pareto's principle of 80/20, where we focus on 20% of the things that are going to give you 80% of the results. So, in the fat loss case, it's about prioritising two things out of the six mentioned above," says Mukul. He further explains that overall, people can be divided into six categories and you need to figure out which category you fall into.

Which weight loss category do you fall into

1. Activator: Activators are like cats that do things first and then think about them. They are full of energy, so the top 2 things they need to prioritise are exercise and nutrition.

2. Connector: Connectors are like puppy dogs that get excited when they see their close ones. They interact with them and afterwards go to a corner to relax. As the word suggests, they need connection, and their top two priorities are how their mind works and the social environment.

Discover your personality type to effortlessly lose fat and boost happiness. (pexels )

3. Guardian: Guardians are like bears who eat throughout the summers so they can save energy for their loved ones in winter. They are very caring towards their family and loved ones. The top 2 priorities for them is social environment and nutrition.

4. Diplomat: Diplomats are like buffalo, who like to live life at their own speed and don't understand why everyone is in such a rush. They like slow mornings, so the top 2 priorities for them are home and office environment and using their inborn talents (genius)

5. Sensor: Sensors are like a bird that likes to be independent, likes its own space, and is mostly introverted. Generally, sensors are very lean, so if they put on fat, then it's mostly around their tummy so top 2 priorities for them is home and office environment plus how their mind works.

6. Crusader: Crusaders are like horses with blinkers on, they are so focused on their goals that they don't see anything else. To put it simply, they are entirely driven by their purpose. So, their top two priorities should be: how their mind works and how to use their inborn talents (Genius).

"Mainly by understanding which category you fall into and focusing on these 20% of your lifestyle priorities, you can not only effortlessly shred fat but also improve your energy, productivity, and happiness," says Mukul.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.