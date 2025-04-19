PMS does not affect brain: Study shows hormones during menstrual cycle don't mess with cognitive abilities

A woman goes through four phases – follicular, ovulation, luteal, and premenstrual – in her menstrual cycle, with hormones fluctuating in each phase. Much like how moods are affected, it is generally believed that cognitive abilities like decision-making or focusing may also be hampered. Many women's thoughts are dismissed by men, brushed off with a laugh, saying they aren’t thinking clearly because they’re PMSing and ‘it’s that time of the month.' Your moods may get affected, but your cognitive abilities don't dip. (Shutterstock)

But a study published in March 2025, in PLOS One, changed the narrative and revealed that there’s no strong evidence to support changes in cognitive abilities across different menstrual phases.

What the study found

The researchers wanted to understand if hormones mess with the head. But through the study, they revealed that's not the case at all. They did a meta-analysis, examining 102 existing studies that tested women's cognitive capabilities in different menstrual phases. The various studies observed all sorts of brain tasks, from memory tests to solving puzzles, during the phases of the menstrual cycle.

After crunching all the data, it was evident that cognitive skills like thinking, memory, or decision-making stayed consistent. Hormones may stir moods with a turbulent edge, but don't throw the brain off balance.

Implications

This is a very important finding, as women have long been perceived as less capable during or before their menstruation. In general, as well, women are often dismissed as unable to make decisions, with their decision-making and even competency being questioned. But the findings of this study help debunk that myth with real science.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.