Anxious, stressed or angry? Eat these healthy foods for different moods instead of indulging in unhealthy treats

Some days, does it feel like your emotions are running the show? Every emotion has its own dramatic tantrum, whether it's anxiety making you bite your nails or anger making you snap at your own shadow. The point is, you feel mentally stretched thin and on the edge of losing it. In these vulnerable moments, when you're emotionally charged, you're highly likely to reach for junk or processed food to distract yourself (maybe inhale a packet of chips or finish an entire tub of ice cream by yourself).

But instead of reining in your emotions, these foods don’t help at all, as these high-sodium or trans fat foods may make you more sluggish or irritable, adding fuel to the fire. This is an important reminder to choose foods that actually ease the intensity when you're emotionally charged. Nutritionist Somya Luhadia took to Instagram on April 16 to share what to eat, depending on your emotion.

What to eat based on how you are feeling?

Somya shared:

Feeling stressed or anxious: Pumpkin seeds and dark chocolate.

Feeling low in energy: Add beetroot and vitamin B12 sources like yoghurt.

Feeling angry or irritable: Add chamomile tea to your routine.

Feeling low or sad: Add a banana or omega-3 sources like walnuts or flax seeds to increase your serotonin levels and boost your mood.

Feeling unfocused and foggy: Add antioxidants with your green tea and boost your brain health with walnuts.

Emotionally overeating is not a good idea



It's easy to reach for indulgent foods for comfort and to relieve the intense emotions you're feeling, as a form of distraction. But this may not be the best choice, especially if you have fitness goals or are trying to lose weight. Even beyond weight loss, it's not ideal, as frequent emotional overeating of junk food can pave the way for serious, chronic health issues. Emotionally, it's also not suitable, as it leads to a cycle of guilt, shame, and invites emotional distress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.