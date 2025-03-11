Is stress delaying your periods? 5 lifestyle changes to manage it for a regular menstrual cycle

Did you know stress can affect your menstrual cycle? Stress is a psychological and physiological response to any changes in our environment. Could stress be delaying your period? Here’s what science says!(Image by Pixabay)

It could be emotional, social, physical or cultural but not all types of stress are negative. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priyanka Rani, consultant at Garbhagudi IVF, shared, “Short term stressors like increasing intensity and duration of your exercise can have a positive effect on our health. Stress can be acute or chronic stress. It’s usually the chronic negative stress which is detrimental to our health and that’s the one that impacts our menstrual cycle.”

She added, “The examples for chronic stress include late night working hours, financial debt for a long period. Additionally, situations that are pressurizing and do not have immediate solutions can have an impact on one’s menstrual cycle. This builds up over time and it affects our health.”

What are some signs that stress is impacting your cycle?

Dr Priyanka Rani answered, “Stress has been associated with irregular menstrual cycles, heavy flow and even painful periods. A normal cycle duration is anywhere between 25 to 35 days. A cycle which comes before 25 days or after 35 days both are abnormal patterns. High levels of stress can result in shorter as well as longer menstrual cycles.”

Each individual responds differently to stress and there is no exact measure of how stress impacts a body. Dr Priyanka Rani explained, “Stress leads to high levels of cortisol in the body which causes hormonal imbalance. Menstrual cycle happens when there is a regular growth of the follicle or the egg. Certain chemicals are released from our hypothalamus in the brain, and when there is a lot of stress this balance is disrupted which makes our periods irregular. Studies have also shown that stress may cause the body to delay or entirely suppress ovulation.”

Age groups in women

Dr Priyanka Rani revealed, “A lot of young women, specifically young couples who have late night working hours experience stress. This affects their sleep patterns, there is no exercise and it impacts their food habits. Mainly in the age group of 25-35, I see quite a lot of women having irregular periods.”

Managing stress

Dr Priyanka Rani suggested the following lifestyle changes:

Do regular physical activity to protect yourself against stress. It improves resilience to fight stress over a longer period of time. Blood flow is better in the body when you exercise.

Get a good amount of sleep. 7 to 8 hours of sleep is necessary

Practice mindfulness. Be aware of what your priorities are, what you are eating, nutrients, etc.

Yoga and pranayama also helps in managing stress, specifically couples who are undergoing infertility treatment

Having a good social circle can help in expressing yourself and the emotions you are undergoing

When to see a doctor?

Dr Priyanka Rani said, “If you see a change in pattern in your menstrual cycle over a period of three or four months, then it’s important to consult a doctor. Or if one’s period has not happened for 3-4 months and if the pregnancy test is negative, it’s important to see a doctor. Experiencing symptoms like inability to eat well, lack of sleep, mood fluctuations and loss of interest in social interaction could be signs of mental fatigue and stress requiring expert advice.”

She concluded with the advise, “Couples who are going through stressful situations and experiencing difficulty in conceiving, must seek the opinion of a fertility specialist. Even if someone is not planning a pregnancy right away, an irregular period could become a significant problem in the future.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.