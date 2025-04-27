Drink coffee daily? Health coach warns it may do more harm than you think: 'Setting the stage for losing your teeth'

Health and fitness coach Theo Bergmann advised against having coffee in a video he shared on Instagram on April 22. In his caption, he wrote, “You have to understand this. Coffee is not the best option for your health!” In the accompanying video, Theo explained 'how dangerous coffee is'. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities Can daily coffee intake lead to tooth loss? Here's what you need to know. (Freepik)

What is the biggest problem with coffee?

He said, “The biggest problem with coffee is that it is very acidic. Any kind of caffeine is very acidic. Your body has to buffer that acidity with calcium. Most people nowadays don't have enough calcium in their system anyway. They only have toxic calcium in their system from dairy. But if you have coffee every day, your body has to buffer that with lots of calcium for the acidity.”

Can coffee intake cause tooth loss?

Theo warned that excessive coffee consumption might lead to increased excretion of calcium, potentially contributing to osteoporosis (a condition characterised by weakened and brittle bones) over time, and added that coffee's acidity might contribute to tooth erosion. If good oral hygiene practices aren't followed, it could potentially lead to tooth loss, according to Theo.

He said, “What's happening is that if you don't have enough calcium in your bloodstream, your body is using the calcium from your bones and your teeth. Coffee is not only setting the stage for osteoporosis, but it is also setting the stage for losing your teeth – and on top of that, it is also dehydrating you so much, and it is ageing you faster.”

But is this true?

A 2018 study published in Nature.com examined the association between coffee intake and tooth loss. It found that daily coffee consumption is closely associated with tooth loss in Korean adults.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.