Weight loss coach who dropped 7 kg shares 5 things to avoid doing to lose weight faster

Jamie Sherman is a weight loss coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 6.8 kilos. Jamie keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing anecdotes to the weight loss lessons that she learnt, to diet and workout tips, Jamie's Instagram profile is replete with helpful information related to weight loss.

On April 1, Jamie shared an Instagram post noting down the things one must avoid doing if they want to lose weight faster.

1. Cut out foods

Restriction leads you to wanting it more. And if you're losing weight in a way you can't sustain- you're just going to lose the weight and gain it right back after. Of course, you'll lose weight if you cut out sugar but are you going to do that for the rest of your life? Sounds miserable.

2. Excessive cardio/HIIT classes

Building muscle will help increase your metabolism so you'll burn more calories at rest. And your workouts are only about 5-15 percent of your calories burned throughout the day, so only focusing on calories burned through your workouts isn't going to get you results.

3. Wait for the right time

The hard truth is that it's probably going to take you longer than you think to reach your dream body. And if you want to lose 10-15lbs, the best time to start was yesterday. And if not, start now. Stop waiting for life to slow down and start learning how to lose fat through the chaos of life.

4. Trying to do it on your own

Your weight loss journey is going to come with challenges and roadblocks and to have support through that is invaluable. It's what will get to your goal 10x faster than if you're trying to do it alone.

5. Just eat healthy without a fat loss plan

Eating for fat loss can look a lot different than eating healthy in general. If you want to make sure you get results, collect data, have a fat loss plan, and learn the strategies to make it happen.

