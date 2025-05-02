Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya's latest film fails to beat Kanguva's opening at 32 crore

Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya and Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro was released in theatres on May 1. According to Sacnilk, while the film did well, it failed to beat Suriya’s last film Kanguva’s opening day number, bringing in ₹32.25 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Retro box office collection day 1: Suriya-starrer opens at impressive ₹19 crore, still can't surpass Kanguva) Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya plays the lead role in Karthik Subbaraj's film.

Retro worldwide box office collection

The trade website reports that Retro collected ₹19 crore net and ₹22.25 crore gross in India on Thursday. It collected ₹10 crore overseas, taking the total to ₹32.25 crore worldwide. While Retro had high expectations pinned on it, it was met with mixed reviews. The film registered a 78.89% Tamil occupancy, with the afternoon shows registering 83.91%.

Though these are impressive numbers, the opening registered less money than Suriya’s previous film Kanguva, which collected ₹24 crore net in India and ₹40 crore gross worldwide. The socio-fantasy film, which was mostly met with lukewarm reviews, made ₹106.25 crore worldwide in its lifetime, despite being made on a massive budget.

Retro has the advantage of having comparatively better reviews and a long weekend, which might work in its favour in the coming days. It remains to be seen if Suriya has better luck at the box office with Retro than Kanguva in the long run.

About Retro

Retro is set in the 1980s. It is written and directed by Karthik and produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. Suriya plays Paarivel Kannan, aka Paari, a man with a violent past, while Pooja plays his lover, Rukmini, aka Rukku. The film tells the story of how Paari vows to leave his violent past behind for his love, only to be dragged back into it. Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar and Prakash Raj play key roles.