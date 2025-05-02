Menu Explore
Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya's latest film fails to beat Kanguva's opening at 32 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
May 02, 2025 05:58 PM IST

Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Karthik Subbaraj's Suriya-starrer had high expectations on it and was met with mixed reviews. 

Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya and Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro was released in theatres on May 1. According to Sacnilk, while the film did well, it failed to beat Suriya’s last film Kanguva’s opening day number, bringing in 32.25 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Retro box office collection day 1: Suriya-starrer opens at impressive 19 crore, still can't surpass Kanguva)

Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya plays the lead role in Karthik Subbaraj's film.
Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya plays the lead role in Karthik Subbaraj's film.

Retro worldwide box office collection

The trade website reports that Retro collected 19 crore net and 22.25 crore gross in India on Thursday. It collected 10 crore overseas, taking the total to 32.25 crore worldwide. While Retro had high expectations pinned on it, it was met with mixed reviews. The film registered a 78.89% Tamil occupancy, with the afternoon shows registering 83.91%.

Though these are impressive numbers, the opening registered less money than Suriya’s previous film Kanguva, which collected 24 crore net in India and 40 crore gross worldwide. The socio-fantasy film, which was mostly met with lukewarm reviews, made 106.25 crore worldwide in its lifetime, despite being made on a massive budget.

Retro has the advantage of having comparatively better reviews and a long weekend, which might work in its favour in the coming days. It remains to be seen if Suriya has better luck at the box office with Retro than Kanguva in the long run.

About Retro

Retro is set in the 1980s. It is written and directed by Karthik and produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. Suriya plays Paarivel Kannan, aka Paari, a man with a violent past, while Pooja plays his lover, Rukmini, aka Rukku. The film tells the story of how Paari vows to leave his violent past behind for his love, only to be dragged back into it. Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar and Prakash Raj play key roles.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
