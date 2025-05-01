Retro box office collection day 1: Suriya-starrer opens at 20 crore, less than Kanguva

Retro box office collection day 1: Suriya's latest release Retro was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film sees Suriya take on the role of a local gangster named Paarivel Kannan aka Paari. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Retro collected ₹ 20 crore on its opening day in India. Retro is directed by Kartik Subbaraj. (Also read: Suriya finally confirms his next film with Venky Atluri, shooting to begin in May: 'We need all your love and blessings') Retro box office collection day 1: Suriya received positive reviews for his lead performance in the film.

Retro box office update

The latest report stated that Retro collected ₹ 20.08 crore on its opening day, as per early estimates. It is slightly lower than Suriya's last release Kanguva, which had an opening day haul of ₹22 crore net. Given that Retro has received positive response, it is expected to improve in the upcoming days and take advantage of the extended weekend at the box office.

Retro had an overall 79.35% Tamil Occupancy on Thursday. The occupancy for morning shows were at 75.91%, while for the afternoon shows it registered at 83.91%. The evening shows showed a dip, with 78.23% occupancy.

Retro review

Retro also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Shriya Saran is also set to make a special cameo. Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marks his first collaboration with Suriya.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Suriya has outdone himself in this film, as he does in all his films. Whether it is the action or the comedy, the Kollywood star excels and the scenes between him and Pooja are very sincere and authentic. For Pooja Hegde, the role of Rukku is one of the best in her career and she has really aced it. The emotional moments are real and one can empathise with her.”