Itchy scalp? Dandruff? Hair falling out? Doctor shares 3 easy tips to maintain scalp health for thicker, healthier hair

Did you know scalp health plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair? Hair care experts insist that by addressing scalp health and targeting the root causes of hair loss, individuals can promote healthy hair growth and improve the overall appearance of their hair.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Celebrity Cosmetologist, Aesthetic Expert, Entrepreneur and Founder of Keradis in Kolkata, revealed some of the root causes of hair loss -

Scalp Conditions: Dandruff, itchiness, flakiness, and other scalp issues can contribute to hair loss.

Dandruff, itchiness, flakiness, and other scalp issues can contribute to hair loss. Hormonal Imbalance: Hormonal changes, particularly androgenetic alopecia, can lead to hair loss.

Hormonal changes, particularly androgenetic alopecia, can lead to hair loss. Nutritional Deficiencies: A lack of essential nutrients such as iron, zinc, and biotin can affect hair growth.

Dandruff is one of the signs your scalp needs a detox. (Freepik)

Common treatments

Medicated Shampoos: Shampoos containing ingredients like ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, or salicylic acid can help address scalp issues. Scalp Massage: Regular scalp massages can increase blood flow, reduce stress and promote hair growth. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy: This treatment involves injecting PRP into the scalp to stimulate hair growth. Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT): A non-invasive treatment that uses low-level lasers or light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to stimulate hair growth. Scalp Micropigmentation: A cosmetic procedure that creates the appearance of a fuller head of hair by tattooing tiny pigment dots on the scalp.

Benefits of scalp treatments

Improved Scalp Health: Scalp treatments can address underlying issues that contribute to hair loss. Increased Hair Growth: Treatments like PRP therapy and LLLT can stimulate growth and enhance hair density. Enhanced Appearance: Scalp micropigmentation can give the illusion of thicker, fuller hair.

Hair care tips: Ways to maintain a clean and problem-free scalp(Thiago Schlemper)

Tips for maintaining scalp health

Regular Scalp Care: Maintain a routine that includes gentle cleansing and nourishing of the scalp. Balanced Diet: Consume a diet rich in essential nutrients to support healthy hair growth. Stress Management: High stress levels can contribute to hair loss; engage in activities like meditation, yoga, or exercise to manage stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.