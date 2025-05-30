Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares smart snacking tips to fuel your body on busy days

Long workdays and back-to-back meetings can leave you drained and craving unhealthy snacks. But smart snacking might be the key to staying energised and focused. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif shared with HT Lifestyle her top tips for fuelling your body the right way, helping you beat fatigue and stay on track even on your busiest days. (Also read: Night owls in 9-to-5 jobs may experience more brain fog over time: Here’s what science suggests to protect your mind) Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala advocates for clean eating and smart snacking to stay energised.(Instagram)

What to eat before a workout

When it comes to pre-workout nutrition, Yasmin says she believes in keeping things simple and effective. She opts for snacks that provide a quick energy boost without feeling heavy and are healthy and nutritious too.

Some of Yasmin's go-to pre-workout snack options include:

A banana with a handful of almonds: "It's quick, light, and gives me exactly what I need, the banana provides natural sugars and potassium, and almonds add protein and healthy fats to keep me going," she says. The best part about almonds is that they are rich in dietary fibre and offer satiety properties, which keep one fuller for longer and ensure weight management as well.

Chia pudding made with almond milk and topped with fresh fruit or a few nuts: This option feels indulgent but is packed with nutrition. Chia seeds are loaded with fibre, omega-3s, and plant protein, while almond milk keeps it light. The toppings can be adjusted seasonally for variety and extra flavour.

Whole grain toast with a spread and fresh, seasonal fruit. For summers specifically, one can opt for watermelon, muskmelon, mango, papaya, and berries, among others.

How to refuel your body after workout

Post-workout, Yasmin emphasises the importance of recovery and muscle repair. She opts for snacks that are not only rich in protein but also packed with supportive nutrients to help the body bounce back stronger.

Here are some of her top picks:

Greek yoghurt almond parfait: A nourishing mix of creamy Greek yoghurt layered with crushed almonds and fresh berries. The almonds add a protein and fibre boost, while the berries bring in antioxidants, making it a perfect post-workout treat.

Almond-powered protein shake: A smooth blend of plant-based protein powder, almond milk, almond butter, and a hint of cinnamon. This shake is loaded with protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants to aid recovery and keep you feeling full.

Almond-crusted paneer or chicken salad: Grilled paneer or chicken served on a bed of crisp vegetables, topped with a crunchy almond crust and roasted almond slivers. This dish supports muscle repair and delivers long-lasting satiety with a satisfying crunch.

Talking about her food philosophy, Yasmin shared, "Stick to real food, keep it clean, and don't overcomplicate it. That's what works." Most of her snacks are simple, portable, and versatile enough to blend seamlessly into her daily routine. "I'll add fresh fruit to my breakfast bowl, toss vegetables into a salad, or carry a handful of almonds in my bag for a quick, wholesome pick-me-up between sessions," she adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.