Doctor busts 5 myths about metabolism: Do lean people have better metabolic health?

Dr. Rohit Sharma, consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Jaipur said, "Between fad diets, fitness hacks, and social media advice, myths about metabolism often overshadow the science." The doctor busted several myths.

Myth 1: Thin people automatically have faster metabolisms

Fact: Body size and muscle mass causes influence on the metabolic rate more than the weight alone. Larger bodies burn more calories at rest because they require more energy to function

Myth 2: Eating small, frequent meals speeds up metabolism

Fact: Eating snacks throughout the day may reduce the hunger while research shows that it does not boost the metabolism. Ultimately what matters most is the quality of food and overall calorie balance.

Myth 3: Certain foods or drinks supercharge metabolism

Fact: Green tea, coffee, and spicy foods may cause a temporary calorie burn, but the effect is minimal. No single food can dramatically change metabolic rate. Long-term habits like balanced nutrition and regular activity matter most.

Myth 4: Metabolism slows down drastically with age

Fact: While there is natural decline most of the reduction comes from loss of muscle mass and reduced activity level. Strength training and staying active can help preserve metabolic health well into later years.

Myth 5: Sleep and stress don’t affect metabolism

Fact: Both play a critical role. Poor sleep disrupts hormones that regulate hunger and fat storage, while chronic stress raises cortisol levels, making it harder to maintain a healthy metabolism.

What actually works?

"The keys to support the metabolism are consistent exercise such as strength training, balanced meals rich in protein and fiber, good sleep hygiene, and stress management. Hydration and avoiding extreme crash diets are also important, since restrictive eating can actually slow metabolism over time," the doctor added.

