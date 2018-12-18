Kareena Kapoor is ‘the perfect storm’ as she holidays in Cape Town with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are chilling in Cape Town, South Africa on the occasion of son Taimur Ali Khan’s second birthday. The first pictures from their vacation have been shared on Instagram and it looks like Kareena is having a great time relaxing with her family. Kareena’s outfit reflects her mood; she is seen sporting a white crop shirt and beige pants in the pictures. A tuk-tuk can be seen in the background.

Stylist Lakshmi Lehr also shared a Boomerang video of Kareena dancing on the streets of Cape Town, flipping her hair. She captioned it, “She’s the perfect storm.”

Speaking of their plans, Saif revealed that the couple will be working together for a brand shoot and will then extend their trip to celebrate with their son, who turns two on December 20. He told Mumbai Mirror, “Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that, we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim’s birthday.”

Kareena is currently working with Ajay Devgn, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News, while Saif will be seen in the second season of hit Netflix show, Sacred Games.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 16:39 IST