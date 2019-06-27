Trend Alert 2019: Sara Ali Khan is rocking athleisure this season. Get the look

Sara Ali Khan is fast becoming the queen of brand endorsements since her first two films released back-to-back last December. From beauty brands to athleisure to being the face of accessory brands, Sara Ali Khan has been rocking the scene even off screen. One of her tie-ups, with sportswear brand Puma has evolved to a complete range of athleisure that comprises dry-fit shorts, track pants, full tracksuits, sports bras and shoes.

We love her look in the latest set of pictures that Sara posted on her Instagram handle. It’s equal parts sexy, and equal parts in sync with what’s trending this season. Besides, the shoes, a mix of pop colours dubbed Puma X Barbie is a stylish addition to Sara’s overall look for the brand.

Previously, the actress also sported the brand’s pre-summer collection where the shoes were once again high on fashion, yet looked extremely comfortable. The wearer (of the shoe) is sure to get various envious glances when they walk down the street.

Take a look:

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 16:15 IST