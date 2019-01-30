Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor rock the athleisure look at the airport. Pics inside

Athleisure has been a top wardrobe trend for every girl who hopes to be a fashionista. The trend that needs no introduction, is now becoming a popular trend seen on celebrities’ airport looks and believe you me, one is better than the other. The style trend has made a shift from being just gym wear to airport looks and celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and more recently, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey have been sporting it with a lot of elan. Fashionista Sonam Kapoor too wore a smart all-black tee-shirt and track pants look at the airport.

Athleisure is perfect for the winters and from the wave we’ve seen, a go-to style choice for most celebrities rocking the airport look. A few months ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a sky blue tracksuit and was spotted before she flew off from Mumbai. Her son and internet sensation, Taimur Ali Khan, too was spotted in a maroon tracksuit and we couldn’t help but wonder how Taimur was oozing cuteness in the athleisure he was made to wear. A stylish young man, in the making surely.

Take a look at how Sara Ali Khan rocks the look in a dark grey, velvet tracksuit that she pairs with red sneakers at the airport. We also loved sisters Janhvi and Khushi in athleisure wear on two different occasions. Popular singer Neha Kakkar too was spotted sporting the look at the airport proving that the style will become a staple amongst most celebrities soon.

Did you see how Ranveer Singh wore a mustard track pants and sweatshirt set and rocked that like all his other looks?

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 14:18 IST