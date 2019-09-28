Akshay Kumar wants Housefull to be like comedy Avengers, says he’s asked Sajid Nadiadwala to make it happen

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has said he wants the Housefull franchise to be like a ‘comedy Avengers’. He was speaking at the trailer launch of Housefull 4. Directed by Farhad Samji, it the latest film in the hit franchise headlined by Akshay. Housefull 4 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Chunky Pandey.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted him as saying, “I’ve even spoke to Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) about a film which has all the characters returning. It will be our own Comedy Avengers.”

While Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey have featured in every Housefull film, Deepika Padukone and Lara Dutta were seen in the first film and John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Zareen Khan joined the team for the second film. The third one featured Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon and Abhishek Bachchan.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan had directed the first two instalments of the Housefull franchise, and he was filming Housefull 4 before being asked to step down in October last year after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women, including actor Saloni Chopra. Farhad Samji came on board to finish the film.

Talking about choosing diverse projects, Akshay told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Most of my films be it Padman (2018), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) or even Mission Mangal, they have one more thing — women’s empowerment. But I’ve to do a Housefull, a Rowdy Rathore and a Good News also. So, it’s not that this [issue-based films] is the only thing I do. Whenever I get a chance and a good script, I’ll do it. I want to have all kinds of films in my kitty.”

