England face Argentina's flawless semifinal record while France seek revenge against Spain

The final four of the FIFA World Cup 2026 contain seven titles, four former champions and enough history to make both semifinals feel considerably larger than the matches themselves. Kylian Mbappe for France, Lionel Messi for Argentina (AFP)

France meet Spain in Dallas on Tuesday, before England face defending champions Argentina in Atlanta a day later. Neither pairing has previously occurred in a World Cup semifinal, yet both arrive carrying years of knockout tension, painful eliminations and iconic moments.

France and Argentina enter familiar territory. Spain have reached this stage only once before but converted that appearance into a title. England, meanwhile, return to the round that has represented both the greatest night in their football history and two of their most painful departures.

These are two semifinals separated by geography and footballing identity, but connected by one central theme: every team will be playing against its opponent and the weight of its own past.

France vs Spain: Recent wounds meet an old World Cup memory Spain possess the advantage across the complete history of this fixture. The two European heavyweights have met 38 times, with Spain winning 18 matches, France 13 and seven ending in draws.

More significant to the present contest is Spain’s success in the two most recent meetings. Both came in semifinals.

Spain defeated France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinal, recovering from Randal Kolo Muani’s early goal through strikes from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo. Less than a year later, the sides produced a nine-goal Nations League semifinal in Stuttgart, with Spain surviving a late French comeback to win 5-4.

France, therefore, are attempting to avoid a third successive semifinal elimination at Spain’s hands. Their World Cup history against La Roja, however, tells a very different story.

The countries have met only once at the tournament. Spain entered their 2006 round-of-16 encounter as one of the competition’s most exciting young teams and took the lead through David Villa. France responded through Franck Ribery, Patrick Vieira and Zinedine Zidane to win 3-1 before eventually reaching the final.

Twenty years later, that remains France’s only World Cup meeting with Spain - and their only victory over them on the tournament’s biggest stage.

The difference in semifinal experience is equally striking.

France are preparing for their eighth World Cup semifinal. Their first three attempts ended in elimination: against Brazil in 1958 and West Germany in both 1982 and 1986. Since then, however, France have become almost automatic once they enter the last four.

They defeated Croatia in 1998, Portugal in 2006, Belgium in 2018 and Morocco in 2022. Those four consecutive semifinal victories produced two titles and two runners-up finishes. France have not been eliminated at this stage for 40 years and are now seeking a third successive World Cup final.

Victory would make France only the second European nation to appear in three consecutive World Cup finals, after West Germany achieved the feat between 1982 and 1990.

Spain’s semifinal history is far shorter but remains flawless. Their only previous appearance came in 2010, when Carles Puyol’s second-half header defeated Germany 1-0 in Durban. Four days later, Andres Iniesta scored in extra time against the Netherlands to deliver Spain’s first World Cup title.

Spain have consequently never conceded a goal in a World Cup semifinal, never lost one and never failed to win the tournament after reaching this stage. It is a perfect record constructed from one campaign, set against France’s decades of experience.

France carry the stronger World Cup tradition. Spain carry the recent psychological advantage. One nation has won its last four semifinals at this tournament; the other has eliminated that same opponent from two semifinals in the last two years.

Something has to break in Dallas.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 down to four: Who looks unstoppable, who's vulnerable, and who will reach the final?

England vs Argentina: Football’s most combustible rivalry reaches a new stage England and Argentina have played only 14 times, but few international rivalries have produced as many lasting images.

England have won six of those meetings, five have been drawn, and Argentina have won three, with the 1998 penalty shootout counted among the Argentine victories. Their semifinal in Atlanta will be the first meeting between the countries since England won a 2005 friendly 3-2.

It will also become the sixth World Cup chapter in a rivalry repeatedly shaped by controversy, politics, revenge and individual genius.

England won the first tournament meeting 3-1 during the 1962 group stage. Four years later, Geoff Hurst scored the only goal of a fiercely contested quarterfinal at Wembley, a match remembered for Argentina captain Antonio Rattin’s dismissal. England went on to win the trophy.

Argentina responded in the 1986 quarterfinal through two goals from Diego Maradona that came to represent the two extremes of his career. The first was the infamous “Hand of God”; the second, a breathtaking solo run later voted the World Cup’s Goal of the Century.

Their 1998 round-of-16 meeting supplied another defining night. Michael Owen scored one of England’s greatest World Cup goals, David Beckham was sent off and Argentina progressed on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

England gained a measure of revenge in 2002 when Beckham converted a penalty in Sapporo to secure a 1-0 group-stage victory. It remains the most recent competitive meeting between the sides.

England have won three of their five World Cup encounters, although Argentina progressed from the 1998 tie on penalties. For all the history between them, however, they have never previously met in a semifinal.

That brings Argentina’s extraordinary record at this stage into focus.

The defending champions have contested five conventional World Cup semifinals and advanced from every one. They defeated the United States 6-1 in 1930 and Belgium 2-0 in 1986. They then survived penalty shootouts against hosts Italy in 1990 and the Netherlands in 2014 before comfortably beating Croatia 3-0 in 2022.

Argentina’s 1978 triumph came through a second group phase rather than a direct semifinal, so it is excluded from that sequence.

Across five knockout semifinals, Argentina have never been eliminated. Every appearance has ended with them playing for the trophy. Victory in Atlanta would send them into a seventh World Cup final and leave them one match away from becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the title.

England’s record is considerably less reassuring.

Their fourth appearance in the last four follows three very different campaigns. They defeated Portugal 2-1 in 1966 before winning their only World Cup. In 1990, they drew 1-1 with West Germany before losing a penalty shootout that shaped an entire generation’s relationship with the national team.

Their return in 2018 produced another painful exit. Kieran Trippier gave England an early lead against Croatia, but Ivan Perisic equalised before Mario Mandzukic scored the extra-time winner.

England have therefore reached the final from only one of their previous three semifinals. Argentina have reached it from all five of theirs.

The numbers create the clearest historical divide of either tie. Argentina enter the semifinal as a nation that has never fallen at this hurdle. England enter attempting to reach their first World Cup final in 60 years.

The semifinal stage has become part of France and Argentina’s modern identities. Spain’s only previous visit ended with the trophy. England remain defined by the question of whether 1966 was the beginning of a tradition or an achievement destined to stand alone.

By the end of Wednesday night, two of those historical records will have been strengthened - and two will have been broken.