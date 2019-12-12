Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore the difference between daughter and daughter-in-law and her reply is a winner

bollywood

On popular demand, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with the second season of her radio show What Women Want, and her mother-in-law and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was the first guest. Kareena asked Sharmila about the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law, and her response is winning hearts.

“Well, a daughter is someone you’ve grown up with, right? So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person. You’re meeting your daughter-in-law when she is an adult already and you don’t quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. The new girl, your daughter-in-law, is coming to your house so you need to welcome her and make her more comfortable,” she said.

Sharmila reminisced about her own marriage to legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan (Tiger) Pataudi. “I remember when I got married… I am a Bengali, I like my rice. And they were all roti-phulka eating people. I love my fish and Tiger hated fish. You know, that kind of adjustment. They seem very minor but they are not really, in the long run,” she said.

According to Sharmila, it is the prerogative of the boy’s side to make the new girl comfortable and not come in the way of their relationship by interfering too much. “If I say, ‘When my son was young, this is what he liked and this is his favourite dish’… All that showing off can be a bane. You should allow their relationship to grow more than try and take over,” she said.

Earlier this week, Sharmila celebrated her 75th birthday in Ranthambore with her family, including son Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, grandson Taimur Ali Khan, daughter Soha Ali Khan, son-in-law Kunal Kemmu and granddaughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Pictures of the celebrations were shared on Instagram by Soha and Kunal.

Saif will also be seen as a guest on this season of What Women Want. Kareena told reporters in a media interaction on Wednesday that getting him on board was not an easy task. She said, “Actually, he was the toughest to convince. Woh ghar pe hai, he is my husband aur itna drama kar raha tha woh, ki ‘Kyun aaun?’ ‘Kya baat karenge hum?’ I said, ‘Arre, it’s my show!’ He asked, ‘Why do you want me on your show?’”

Kareena said that her husband is the kind to silently cheer her on from the sidelines, without making a big show of it. “I think Saif is a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there, achieve and do what I want. He is always smiling and silently watching,” she said.

