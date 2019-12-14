Kareena Kapoor reveals plans for son Taimur’s third birthday: ‘He has demanded two cakes’

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of her next film Good Newwz, recently spoke about the family’s plans about celebrating her son, Taimur Ali Khan’s third birthday. The couple and their son went to South Africa last year and celebrated Taimur’s second birthday in Cape Town. Kareena and Saif were there for an ad shoot.

Speaking at an event, she was quoted in Times of India as saying, “Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

Speaking about her son at the recently-held Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kareena had called him “brave” revealing how he accompanied her for a long, 20-day shoot in Chandigarh for her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She also said how Veere Di Wedding, despite facing issues of not getting insurance at the beginning, went to win the box office. She had said, “The film went on to become a success and my son came along with me to the shoot and I think that was the best decision as well. He has to know that his mother works. He has to respect the fact that both his parents work. Saif was like, if you want to continue, take him with you and keep him close. Let him know what you do. And that’s what he has done, he is a brave, brave boy. He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab. And I shoot for 8 hours, rush back to put him to bed and I have a wonderful actor and producer - Aamir Khan, who supports me. That’s what a working mother and a working actor should be. I think things are changing in our world.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, and stars Aamir Khan in the role, made famous by Tom Hanks.

Early next year, Kareena will begin work on her next film, Takht, a Karan Johar directorial. The film, based on the later Mughal years, will see Ranveer Singh, playing Dara Shikoh, and Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb, in a succession battle.

