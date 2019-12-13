Sharmila Tagore says if Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli have a child, Taimur will be relegated; ‘I hope so’, says Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

Sharmila Tagore has concerns about the media attention that her grandson Taimur Ali Khan receives, especially because it will shape the person he grows up to be. “Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have a child and Taimur might be relegated,” she said in an interview with her daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who replied, “I hope so.”

Sharmila was the first guest of the second season of Kareena’s chat show, What Women Want. She said about media attention around Taimur, “Social media is a concern. Your child would be shaped by many influences. You won’t be able to control those influences. Later on, when he is grown up enough to actually access social media, he will be bombarded with so much information. I feel what the media does is builds you up and then suddenly dumps you.”

She added, “At Taimur’s age, it doesn’t really matter because he is very, very young. But if he is seven or eight, and he continues to be a rage as he is now, then if he is dumped, it would matter. Also, the effect he will have on his peer group… They may like it or may not. I think you guys (Saif and Kareena), not me, have to sort it out. That’s the advantage of being a grandmother; we don’t have any responsibilities.”

Kareena and Saif have often spoken about their growing disdain for the sort of attention that Taimur gets. Saif has often been seen scolding photographers for trying to click pictures of Taimur. “They’d hang around and they’d smoke so it starts looking a little unsavoury,” Saif said in an interview, and added that it was very ‘elegant’ of them to move on. “The cops came, and we had a chat about it, and they said ‘fine’,” Saif added.

At a Mumbai Film Festival conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar, Kareena said, “(Taimur) thinks paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says ‘Amma, no pictures’.”

