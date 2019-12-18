Varun Dhawan reveals Street Dancer 3D was almost shelved

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:16 IST

The trailer of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D was unveiled in Mumbai with much fanfare. At the launch event, Varun Dhawan revealed that there was a time when the film was almost shelved, after a major studio backed out as the producer.

“Ek aisa time tha jab yeh film banne nahi wali thi. Remo sir ko pata hai, kuch 3-4 saal yeh film atak gayi thi because of some reason (There was a time when this film was almost shelved. Remo sir knows, the film was stuck for around 3-4 years due to some reason)… A studio was not backing it. They took a decision not to make films in India at that time. We were almost parentless with this film. At that time, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar came in our life,” the actor said at the launch.

Street Dancer 3D also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana. The film marks Remo, Varun and Shraddha’s reunion after ABCD 2, which released in 2015.

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) was produced by UTV Motion Pictures, while its sequel was bankrolled by Walt Disney Pictures after they took over UTV. Walt Disney Pictures’ last Indian production was Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, in 2017.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said at the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D that he told Remo at the time of the release of the first two ABCD films that he should have collaborated with a music label. “Maine bola inko ki part 3 main kisi aur ke saath banane nahi dunga. (I told him that I will not let him make part 3 with anyone else.) We will only make it. That is the Street Dancer series, which we have started.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’ Souza, Street Dancer 3D will release on January 24, 2020.

