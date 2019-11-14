Rajpal Yadav gears up for Coolie No 1, says ‘if the concept is good, it will work’

bollywood

Rajpal Yadav is back to work after a few tough months and only has positive vibes and good offers on his mind. The actor, who is known for some memorable roles like that of a priest in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi or Laal Hanuman in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, doesn’t call his life a struggle and loves doing what he does best – entertaining his audience.

He now has an impressive line-up of films such as Coolie No 1, Time To Dance and Bole Chudiyaan in the coming months and is also contributing his talent for the benefit of the young minds. The nuanced actor spoke to Hindustan Times about his journey in Bollywood and how he feels lucky to witness the boom of concept-driven cinema. Excerpts:

Are things on track?

Work was always on the track.

Will you also be seen grooving in Time To Dance?

We shot for the film abroad. The name of the film is about dance but it also has a three-dimensional story. We do what we are told to do in the film. It is the director’s interpretation.

You are known for your comic timing?

I never did comedy or tragedy. I just live a situation and my mission is to entertain people. Rest the director knows where he wants to put comedy and tragedy. I don’t believe in all this. There is only entertainment these days, some play lead entertainers while some play supportive entertainers. What is entertainment? The people should enjoy a performance and that’s the only motto. There is no hero, no comedian, no villain. This was 20 years ago.

You have spent 20 years in the industry. Is the struggle over?

I don’t even know what’s struggle. I am a workaholic man and I am used to working from morning to evening. By the grace of God, I continue to work even today. I thank the audience of this country who have showered me with love and like to watch me. I am also eager to show my work to them.

I have few good films lined up for release in 2020. There is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 and Bole Chudiyaan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

What new trends you have observed in the field of comedy?

There is a lot of difference between the cinema of the past and what we see today. There are 50 times more facilities these days. I did Main Meri Patni Aur Woh and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon after 2000. These films neither fall in the art category nor commercial. But the era of semi-commercial films is here. We were waiting for this time. The luckiest people are those who have seen the international postcards as well as a pager and a cellphone. There is concept-oriented cinema and we consider ourselves lucky to work in these films, no matter what is the budget. If the concept is good, it will work. Kala jitni zyada bikharti hai, utna nikharti hai.

Any number of experiments performed in the field of art are never enough. This is a very good time for art. Every talented artist gets his due now. The whole world is a small village now, the talent is coming from across the world.

You had organised a Rajpal Ki Pathshala during your days in jail.

We had opened a pathshala in Azamgarh on August 2. It’s a moving pathshala where we share our practical knowledge with the kids as the theory is already available on Google. There are many kids in various cities who have a lot of miscommunications in this field. There are no walls in this creative field which can stop someone from becoming an actor. It’s a mix of reel and real where there are discussions about the art. I am very excited about it.

Are you planning to open an acting school?

A school is just a platform. Which student should join the school and which school should one join is also a part of their awareness. Here, there is no teacher, all are students. The title is also ‘Hum sab vidyarthi hain’. Every day is a beginning and learning day – there is no right age to begin learning.

Do you have reliable friends in the industry?

The whole industry is with me. Everyone has stood for me.

Will you be entering the Bigg Boss house some day?

It’s just a rumour. I have justified that I am shooting and do not have time. Congratulations and best wishes to all the Bigg Boss contestants.

