Coolie No 1 first look: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry gives Govinda entertainer a fresh edge

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:43 IST

On Sara Ali Khan’s birthday on Monday, Coolie No 1 officially dropped its first look with Varun Dhawan in the get-up while a glam Sara embraced him. Two new posters of Coolie No 1 – the retread of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor superhit – were shared online early on Monday morning.

While one has Varun astride a cart used often by railway coolies in India, the other has Varun and Sara in a cinch. On Sunday, Varun had treated his fans with a glimpse of the look.

Unveiling the motion poster of his look, Varun took to social media on Sunday and wrote: “Get ready. First look tomorrow... Coolie.” It is followed by a small taste of a revamped version of ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ from the original.

Dressed up in coolie outfit of red shirt and white pants, Varun is seen hiding his face behind the multiple bags in the video clip, which reads “guess who is coming?”.

Varun will be seen sharing screen space with Sara for the first time in the remake of the 1995 comedy film, which was also directed by David Dhawan. The duo is currently shooting for the film in Bangkok.

Just a day before jetting off to Thailand to commence shooting, an excited Varun shared a video on Instagram in which he could be seen prepping for the film. In the video, he is seen getting a shave to step into the character of “Raju” for his upcoming feature. He used different face filters, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

