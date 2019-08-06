Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan tries various looks as he preps for film, advises people not to take life too seriously. Watch video

bollywood

Now that actor Varun Dhawan is done and dusted shooting for his film Street Dancer 3D, he is getting into the Coolie No 1 mode with all earnestness. The actor shared a funny video from his prep for the film on Tuesday.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote on Twitter: “Good morning people. Dropping a new video on my YouTube channel. Thoda smile bhi zaroori hain hope it makes you smile.” In the video, Varun is getting shaved and tries out many funny looks. At one time, he sports the look of a joker, in another a black-and-white app-inspired look. Varun says that he is getting ready for Coolie No 1 and shaving his beard so that he become Raju, the coolie in the film. He jokes, “Arre bhai, yeh log daadhi manaa rahen hain. Galaa sambhal ke bhai. Aap se dikha rahen hai ki shaving kaise hoti hai. Aye bhai, meri aadhi mooch ko kaat.” This is an obvious reference to Govinda’s dialogue ‘Aye bhai’ from the original Coolie No 1.

Directed by David Dhawan, who made the original film, the film will also star Sara Ali Khan. David is obviously excited about the project. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror he said that he was hopeful that the new-age Coolie No 1 would work with the viewers. “I want to make a film people can see again and again. Also, Varun and Sara are a fresh pair.”

For the last couple of months, Varun has been busy with Street Dance 3D where he stars along with Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Remo D’souza, the film is the third part in the ABCD series. After the completion of the film’s shoot, Varun wrote on Instagram: “SAHEJ-we dance to express not to impress. Wow im so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over but now jan 24 th you will meet the street dancers.”

Sara too has completed shooting for her next with Imtiaz Ali, a sequel of Love Aaj Kal. Randeep Hood, who also stars in the film, had shared pictures on Instagram and announced that the film’s shooting had been completed. “It’s a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories :) @imtiazaliofficial ’s next starring @kartikaaryan , @saraalikhan95 and @randeephooda . Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by Jio Studios, #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf @officialjiocinema.”

