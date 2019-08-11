Coolie No 1 poster: Varun Dhawan bears the weight of another remake. See pic

bollywood

The first teaser poster of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film, Coolie No. 1 was shared on Sunday. The poster does not show Varun’s face but promises that a better look at his character in the film will be revealed on Monday.

“Get ready first look tomorrow #coolie #coolie #coolie,” Varun captioned the post on Instagram. The motion poster shows him carrying a tonne of luggage, donning the garb of a desi railway station porter. Sara’s voice can be heard in the poster saying, “Ae coolie!”. It is followed by a small taste of a revamped version of ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ from Govinda and Karisma’s original 1995 hit, Coolie No.1.

The film’s shoot began on Wednesday in Bangkok.The writer of the remake, Farhad Samji, uploaded a video on Instagram indicating the first day of shooting in Thailand. “1st Day shoot of Coolie No. 1,” he captioned the video. In the video, he can be seen flaunting the ‘Coolie No. 1’ badge and saying ‘Coolie No. 1 first day, shoot begins.”

Just a day before jetting off to Thailand to commence shooting, an excited Varun shared a video on Instagram in which he could be seen prepping for the film. In the video, he is seen getting a shave to step into the character of “Raju” for his upcoming feature. He used different face filters, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 comedy film.

