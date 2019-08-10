Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal got secretly engaged last year: report

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal got secretly engaged in a private affair, a report suggests. Varun and Natasha have been dating for a long time and Varun has often talked about her to media as well. The duo is often spotted together on their dinner dates and parties.

A Times of India report quoted a source as saying, “Varun and Natasha exchanged rings and got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. It was an extremely private ceremony with only members of the family present on the occasion. Varun is crazy about Natasha and given the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the business the wedding will be a high profile event.”

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Varun will tie the knot in December. SpotboyE quoted a source as saying, “Varun Dhawan has requested the director of the film Remo D’Souza to shift it to next year. And the reason is his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019.”

However, Varun had denied the reports and said in March, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.””

Talking about his relationship, Varun had said on Koffee with Karan, “I’m with her (Natasha) because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

Varun was last seen in the box office disaster Kalank, which failed to recover its massive Rs 150 crore budget. The film marked the first flop in Varun’s 11-film career. He is currently working on Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.

