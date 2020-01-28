Gully Boy deleted scene shows Ranveer Singh take on classist south Bombay boys. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 15:48 IST

Excel Movies has shared an unseen scene from their critically acclaimed film from last year, Gully Boy. The hilarious scene shows lead actor Ranveer Singh take on some south Bombay boys with his wit.

The scene begins with Ranveer’s Murad and Nakul Sahdev’s Salmaan walking into their college canteen. As they take their seats, two posh boys hijack their lunch to make an indecent proposal: give them a ride on a Bugatti. The boys assume that as Murad and Salmaan are from Dharavi, they must know how to nick cars off streets. Murad takes offence to their suggestion (even though that exactly what he does with his friends).

To teach them a lesson, he proposes a barter. “Even I haven’t tried any South Bombay boys before. So? Do you wanna strike a deal?,” he asks the boys as they quickly leave the table. Watch the scene here:

Gully Boy released in February 2019 and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It was widely acclaimed by critics in India and overseas and was also India’s official entry to the Oscars. However, it failed to make it to the shortlist.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hails actor for ‘not trying to hide her belly’

The film drew inspiration from the lives of Mumbai rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.

Besides Ranveer, the film also starred Alia Bhatt along with Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more