Ranveer Singh shares 83 poster but Deepika Padukone is only concerned about food: Mysore Pak and potato chips top the list

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 15:40 IST

Even as Ranveer Singh shared the first look poster from his upcoming film 83, wife and co-star Deepika Padukone shared her shopping list with him, asking him to make sure he gets it all.

Responding to Ranveer’s Instagram post where he shared a still of the entire team, Deepika wrote, “Don’t come back without 1kg Mysore Pak from Shree Krishna and 2 1/2kg packets of Spicy Potato Chips from Hot Chips!” Deepika’s comment even made 83 director Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur ask the filmmaker to repeat the same order. “Kabir Khan, kindly repeat the same order,” Mini wrote.

Elaborating on her food choices, Deepika had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview that she binges on chocolates, adding that she loves chaat and street food. “Delhi is famous for it. And even all the street food available in Mumbai,” she said. She also revealed she could be happy having healthy food as well: “I’m quite happy having stuff like quinoa, sushi and even vegetable juices.”

83 showcases the underdog victory of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will be seen as former captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of his wife Romi. Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna and Chirag Patil, among others, also play prominent roles in the film. 83 is scheduled to open in theatres on April 10 this year.

About the film, Ranveer earlier told IANS that he was elated to be a part of the “incredible” project. “It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nation’s history, the 1983 cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and immortalising this on celluloid,” he said.

