Mentalhood trailer: Karisma Kapoor is the stressed ‘momzilla’ of 3 kids, Dino Morea is stay-at-home dad

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:18 IST

The trailer of Karisma Kapoor ’s upcoming web show, Mentalhood, has been released, and it shows her as a mother of three kids, and also features the messy lives of other moms and a stay-at-home dad. The show also stars Shilpa Shukla of BA Pass fame, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul and will release on AltBalaji and Zee5 on March 11.

The teaser begins with Karisma waking up to an alarm and saying, “Everyday is a madness in a mom’s life and she tries to do everything right in that madness.” She is then seen running around the house, multi-tasking and managing the kids and house together. Sanjay Suri plays her husband.

It also shows Dino Morea as a stay-at-home father who introduces himself as “one of the mummies”. Sandhya Mridul is seen scolding her kid for scoring 98% in exams whereas Shruti Seth seems to be a nature-loving mom who says, “I want my child to be one with nature.” It then shows a glimpse of Tillotama Shome as an aggressive mom who warns her daughter that if they do not switch off the television, she will smash it with a cricket bat. Shilpa Shukla is seen as a workaholic mom and says “I am a working mom doesn’t mean I am not a good mother.”

Describing motherhood as a topsy-turvy ride, the teaser ends with Karisma’s voiceover “If we do it, we turn mental, if we don’t, we feel guilty.”

Karisma shared the trailer on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Parenting nahi rahegi same, when these #supermoms bring on their A-Game. Be a part of these mother’s journey from motherhood to #Mentalhood! Streaming, 11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium.”

Malaika Arora praised Karisma and Dino and reacted to the trailer. She wrote, “Love . Lookin real fun lolo n Dino @therealkarismakapoor @thedinomorea.” Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Killaaaahhhhh.”

The show, created by Ekta Kapoor, has been written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli. Ekta had announced the project in May last year by sharing the first poster of the web series.

