Home / TV / Karisma Kapoor’s web series Mentalhood to release in March, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth join cast

Karisma Kapoor’s web series Mentalhood to release in March, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth join cast

Karisma Kapoor’s upcoming web show, Mentalhood, is finally set to release in March. She plays a mother of three kids on the show.

tv Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Mentalhood poster features Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul.
Karisma Kapoor is finally set to return as an actor and will make her digital debut with web show, Mentalhood. The much-delayed web series will now release on Zee5 and AltBalaji in March.

The actor shared a new poster of the web show and wrote in caption, “Parenting jab bann jaayegi ek race, tab toh hoga hi #Mentalhood wala craze! Catch the journey of these mothers from motherhood to #Mentalhood. Streaming this March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium.” The poster also features Shilpa Shukla of BA Pass fame, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul.

Hindustantimes

Karisma will be seen as Meira Sharma, a mother of three young kids in the show which also stars Sanjay Suri in a prominent role. The teaser of the show introduced Karisma as ‘mental mom’ Meira, Dino as a stay-at-home dad Aakash Fernandes, Sandhya as ‘Momzilla’ Anuja Joshi, Shilpa as ‘workaholic mom’ Namrata Dalmia, Shruti as ‘boho mom’ Diksha Shah and Tillotama as ‘pushover mom’ Preity Khosla.

 

Hindustantimes

The show, created by Ekta Kapoor, has been written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli. Ekta had announced the project in May last year by sharing the first poster of the web series. It showed Karisma losing her cool as her three kids engage in a pillow-fight in the background. Welcoming Karisma on board, Ekta had tweeted, “@altbalaji n I welcome Karishma Kapoor on board to frontline this amazing ensemble of mommies! She was d first n only choice n it took many mtngs ( n ten fully bound scripts ) to get this perfectionist on board !!!p.s Thanku Reshma #Mentalhood.”

Also read: Pawan & Pooja review: Deepti Naval-Mahesh Manjrekar liven up this series of urban love stories

In real life, Karisma has two kids--daughter Samaiera and son Kiaan. She was last seen in 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq. Talking about her comeback, she had said in a statement, “Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while when I heard this script it was so interesting, the script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my characters. It is also something which I am going through right now. Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today’s mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with all my lovely co-actors.”

