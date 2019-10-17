Karisma Kapoor says she and Kareena travelled by trains and buses to school, college: ‘Our mother made us live a simple life’

bollywood

Actor Karisma Kapoor has spoken about her upbringing and how her mother Babita played a major role in keeping her motivated at every juncture in life. In a long note posted on Instagram by Humans of Bombay, Karisma has revealed how she was fascinated by films but wasn’t confident enough to pursue acting until Babita asked her to give it a try.

Revealing the one advice that her superstar grandfather Raj Kapoor had for her, Karisma wrote, “Growing up, I used to visit my granddad on set - & his talent would leave me mesmerised. Once I was there when he was directing ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. I loved the sets, camera & lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor & contribute to the family legacy. When I told my granddad, he said, ‘It’s glamourous but it’s not a bed of roses—you will have to work very hard.’ That stayed with me. I wanted to act but my inner voice made me doubt myself.”

Opening on what eventually made her take up acting, Karisma said, “What motivated me was how grounded my mom kept me. Despite being from an ‘illustrious’ family, she made us live a simple life. My sister & I travelled by school bus and went to college by local trains.”

The actor revealed that her mother knew about her passion for acting and also about her hesitation. “She said that until I try, I’d never know. That’s when I signed my first film—a remake of a South Indian movie! While shooting, I gave my best. I had to ‘make it’ or ‘break it’. And the movie was a success!” Karisma said.

Karisma also recalled how she was criticised for her song Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole in the 1994 film Khuddar, for being ahead of its time. “But that’s when my mom said that it’s an actors job to entertain. I can’t let one roadblock affect it. Even on the bad days I had to keep my head held high,” she said.

She has also written about being cast with Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai when no actress wanted to do the part and even won a National Award for it.

Saying that she doesn’t doubt her capabilities anymore, Karisma has said, “From then on, whenever I’ve wondered if I was capable enough—be it in my choice of films, being a single mom or in my relationships with people, I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness.”

