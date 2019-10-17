Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate 7th wedding anniversary, Taimur can’t get over sparklers on the cake. See inside pics

bollywood

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in an intimate fashion. A picture of the actors with their little son Taimur Ali Khan posing by a cake has gone viral.

In the image, Saif stands next to a table with Taimur in his arms as the candles on the cake shoot up. A smiling Kareena stands close by. Actor Karisma Kapoor too shared a selfie with the couple and wrote: “Happy anniversary to my rocks !! Love you both #familyfirst #familydinner.”

Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012 in a civil wedding in Mumbai. In the morning they opted for a registered marriage, followed by a small ceremony at a Mumbai hotel, which reportedly did not adhere to either of their traditions. While Kareena is a Hindu, Saif is a Muslim.

On their respective work fronts, the two actors remain busy. On October 18, Saif’s upcoming film Laal Kaptaan will hit the screens. The film stars Saif as a Naga sadhu, out on revenge and with the British rulers as his target. It is set in 18th century India and is being dubbed as an Indian Western.

Saif saw the release of the second season of his hit Netflix drama, Sacred Games. It could not make a mark the way the first season did.

Kareena, meanwhile, has already shot for two films -- Akshay Kumar starrer Good News and Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. The former, which is up for release soon, is a comedy which will see Akshay and Kareena play a couple, desperate for a baby. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel of the hit 2017 film, Hindi Medium. A look of Kareena in a London cop’s uniform went viral when it first appeared online, couple of months back.

Early next year, Kareena will begin shooting for her film with filmmaker Karan Johar. Touted to be a historical, the film will fictionalised the troubled relationship between Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh, who fought for Mughal throne. The film will feature an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and senior actor Anil Kapoor, apart from Kareena.

