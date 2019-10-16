Happy anniversary Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: Revisit their wedding with these 10 rare pics

bollywood

Wednesday marks the seventh wedding anniversary of actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The two tied the knot in Mumbai on October 16, 2012 and their wedding was all that the tabloids could talk about.

The couple first got their marriage registered at Saif’s home in the morning, then had a non-traditional wedding ceremony later that night at the Taj Mahal Hotel. As Kareena is a Hindu while Saif belongs to a Muslim family, the couple decided to simply exchange the vows they had made to each other, a ceremony that went on until 3am in the morning.

After their wedding, fashion designer Manish Malhotra said the wedding was neither a nikaah, nor the couple took any pheras. “They just exchanged vows at the Taj Mahal hotel in Colaba. There were no ‘saat pheras’... They did not adhere to any particular style (of wedding),” Manish had said. Kareena’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said, “I request all fans of Kareena and Saif to wish the couple a happy marriage... We are happy that they married without any conversion. Here two lovers have got married... they are two lovely people.”

Saif and Kareena with his family.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor after registering their marriage.

Kareena Kapoor with fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

For the wedding, Kareena wore an heirloom lehenga that her mother-in-law and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore had worn during her own wedding. The lehenga was restored by Ritu Kumar and made into a kurta, farshi paijama and dupatta. It was first worn by Begum Sajida Sultan of Bhopal at her own wedding.

Karsima Kapoor, Kareena and Ranbir pose for a picture.

Kareena Kapoor with sister Karisma on her wedding day.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor exchanging wedding vows.

The wedding party included Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, her then boyfriend Kunal Kemmu, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and other. Karisma also performed a special dance number at the sangeet with their cousin Ranbir Kapoor.

Karisma and Tusshar Kapoor performing with others.

Ranbir Kapoor dancing with Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor with stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan.

Recalling the wedding, Karisma recently revealed in an interview that Saif gave her a special gift on the big day. “Nawab sahib, in his nawabi style, gave me a beautiful gift, a pair of earrings that is a cherished possession even today,” she said. She also described him as an “amazing, super cool and chilled-out person.”

The wedding was also attended by Saif’s children from first marriage with Amrita Singh--Sara and Ibrahim. Sara spoke about attending her father’s wedding and how her mother dressed her up for it, on an episode of Koffee With Karan last year.

“My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she said. Saif said that he, too, wrote a special note to Amrita before the wedding. “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, I wrote a note to Amrita saying this is a new chapter starting. I wrote we had a history and something on the lines of good wishes for both of us. I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that story sums up the attitude of everyone involved,” he said.

Kareena and Saif now have a two year old son, Taimur. They are often spotted on holidays together in London, at Pataudi and more.

