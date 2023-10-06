Vijay Varma: 'I started seeing Tamannaah Bhatia, the paps lost their minds'

Vijay Varma has said that he had been handling the 'pap situation' pretty well untill he started seeing Tamannaah Bhatia. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Vijay said that paps 'lost their minds' after his relationship with her was known and they even showed up at his doors. (Also read: Vijay Varma on being open about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia) Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Jaane Jaan screening.

Vijay does not want paps at his house

“I was doing fairly good on my own. The pap situation escalated a bit as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah Bhatia. That's where the paps lost their minds. I couldn't control it! And there were times they came right at my doorstep. Until now, nobody came to my building. I stepped out of my building and said 'no one will step in my space. Do not step over this line. No one should know where I live in Andheri. I live in this isolated part of Andheri. Don't go tell your friends where I stay and I don't want you all outside my house'. I mean I like talking to them, but they are not my friends.

‘They are not journalists’

He added, "They cannot ask me personal questions. They are not journalists, in fact no one can ask me personal questions without my consent."

Vijay and Tamannaah

After months of speculations around the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview with Film Companion in June this year. Ever since, they often comment on each other’s social media posts. They are also more open to talking about their relationship in interviews now.

Talking about the decision to open up about his relationship, Vijay told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I love the song ‘Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ from Mughal-e-Azam,” he said.

Vijay and Tamannaah onscreen

Vijay and Tamannaah were seen together onscreen for the first time in the Netflix original anthology Lust Stories 2. Sujoy Ghosh had directed the portion featuring them together.

Vijay was recently seen as a cop in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix original Jaane Jaan that also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. On the other hand, Tamannaah was seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Aakhri Sach in which she played the lead investigator. She was also seen in a special appearance in Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON