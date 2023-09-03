Vijay Varma on being open about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia: Jab pyaar kiya toh...

He has been making noise for all the right reasons lately. It started with Darlings in 2022, and followed by Dahaad and Lust Stories 2 this year. Well, even on the personal front, Vijay Varma has a lot to be happy about. Actor Vijay Varma with girlfriend, actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

Talking about it all, he says, “I value the hard work and the choices that went into creating these stories and characters because success and failure isn’t all in my hand. Having said that It feels absolutely great to be on a winning streak!”

While wants to keep his relationship with girlfriend, actor Tamannaah Bhatia away from too much limelight, it invariably ends up being discussed hotly. Ask him what made him decide to not keep it under wraps or go the ‘we are just good friends’ way, and the actor keeps his answer crisp: “I love the song ‘Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ from Mughal-e-Azam.”

While people talk about the pressure which comes with not getting things right in one’s career, they don’t talk about the pressure to keep it going when everything is good. Does Varma also feel the same- the burden of expectations? “I realised that people expect me to do good every time I come on screen now.. and that can be a bit daunting. But knowing who I am, I don’t think I can do anything without full conviction. I’ve seen enough failures to not be lured by the idea of ever lasting success. That’s my brand value,” says the 37-year-old, who started his career with the 2023 film Chittagong, and went on to star in acclaimed films such as Gully Boy and Super 30.

But being seen in a string of projects where his character was either negative or had shades of grey- did he take it as a compliment that people loved to see him in such kind of roles? It is very easy for someone to get typecast as either the hero or the villain.

“I loved it! but It was getting a bit monotonous after a few months and thankfully now.. the conversation has changed a lot. I don’t like to be put in a box,” asserts the actor.