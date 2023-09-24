Tamannaah happy for Women's Reservation Bill, says representation needed in showbiz: Only 2 women on set when I started

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was among the select women from showbiz invited to the Capital to witness the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill. In her first interview following the bill’s passage, the 33-year-old actor expresses her “pride in representing not only women from the film industry but women in general” and adds that “the economy cannot grow without women contributing to it.” Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was recently invited to witness the Women's Reservation Bill being passed in the Parliament.

"I take great pride to be able to represent women from our own industry and in general. I want to be there in whatever capacity I can. I have come to a powerful position now in my career, and it's a good time to use it to being awareness about some things. The economy cannot grow without women contributing to it, " she says to us in her first interview after the bill was passed.

The 33-year-old, recently seen in a special appearance for Rajinikanth's Jailer, adds that the number of women working in showbiz has changed for the better drastically, "There were literally only two women on set when I started off in films: me and my hair stylist, that's how the union had allowed it to be then. You wouldn't see them earlier in the direction department, not as editors, or technical crew. You would not see them in anything when I started at least in south. This has changed in the last 10 years. Now I see a lot of women on set, and while I shot for a film recently, the crew was almost all women."

But Bhatia isn't satisfied with just more physical representation of women on set- she wants them to call the shots too. Explaining, she continues, "Generally too the ratio has changed of women on set. The point is, the transition now needs to happen, not just physically or being part of technical crew... the moment they start calling the shots as studio heads, the ones putting in money, someone taking the final call, that's what will transform. It's already there and happening."