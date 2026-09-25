What makes a house right for you? Things to consider before choosing a new home
Planning to purchase a home? Here are a few things you should consider before making the choice.
Choosing a home is one of the most important decisions a family makes; it is about finding a space that fits the way you want to live. The brochure may tell you about the size, specifications and amenities, but buyers should also ask a simpler question: How will this home make me feel every day? Is there enough natural light and fresh air? Does the layout give you both togetherness and privacy? Is the neighbourhood well connected, and does the surrounding environment add to your quality of life? And many, many more things.
Also read | From clutter-free spaces to layered lighting: 4 hotel-inspired decor ideas for a peaceful home
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amar Sarin, managing director and CEO of TARC Limited, shared factors you should consider before purchasing a home.
Connectivity
According to Amar Sarin, a good location should give families easier access to work, schools, healthcare, leisure and the city's key destinations, because time is one of the greatest luxuries today.
Functionality
Amar highlighted that a well-planned home should give each member of the family enough room to work, rest, spend time together and have privacy, without creating dead spaces or compromising movement.
The living environment
You should consider places that offer natural light. “Natural light should reach the spaces you actually use, ventilation should be meaningful rather than simply having a window on the floor plan, and greenery should be an integral part of the experience rather than merely decoration around the building,” said Amar.
Amenities
Amenities are essential when looking for a house. It should add some meaning to everyday life. Fitness through the gym, jogging and cycling tracks; wellness through yoga, meditation, spa and recovery spaces; recreation through indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and children's play areas; and social experiences through the all-day diner, sports bar and exclusive theatre. Even quieter spaces such as the Zen Garden and observatory deck make amenities relevant to different ages, interests and rhythms of life.
Longevity
“Buyers should look for construction quality, thoughtful design, credible development, sustainability and a location that can remain relevant as their family grows and their priorities change,” said Amar. The smartest purchase is therefore not simply the largest home one can afford, but a home where every square foot, every shared space and every aspect of the surrounding environment contributes to a better quality of life.
We believe a well-designed home should create space not only for living, but also for the mind. This is reflected in the four-sided open residences with natural light and ventilation, the experiential, nature-integrated approach, and the large-format residences, designed to offer generous spaces, comfort and a refined living experience. Ultimately, the right home is one that offers comfort today while continuing to feel right as life evolves.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More