Triumph of the wheel: How Chinese EVs are levelling up

“I think it’s exactly the same thing, but it’s on steroids.”

That was Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley, comparing t Chinese carmakers in the global electric vehicles (EV) race with Japanese carmakers in their heyday in the 1980s (which really says it all).

A year on — in a time when one year is the new 10 — global carmakers have more or less admitted an inability to compete with China on technology and prices. Instead, some are turning to them as tech partners. (Volkswagen, for instance, has developed its first all-electric full-SUV with Chinese company XPeng.)

What is all the fuss about? Well, over there, some EV batteries now charge in about as long (five minutes) as it would take to fill a tank with petrol.

Consumer-electronics giants are building vehicles from scratch, packing into them all kinds of new capabilities. In certain Xiaomi models, as a result, seats feel like luxury recliners, and offer massages too. Certain electric SUVs by BYD also float on water.

The sense of shock at what Chinese EVs can do is still rippling through other countries. Because markets are responding.

According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), Chinese EV makers exported about 2.5 million electric cars in 2025.

China’s biggest EV maker, BYD, is in the process of outselling the US’s biggest EV maker, Tesla, for the second year in a row. BYD delivered 557,090 vehicles, exceeding Tesla’s 480,126 deliveries by 16%. And Tesla’s Q2 numbers were its best ever for a single quarter.

Chinese companies now produce close to 75% of the world’s electric vehicles and, according to IEA data, is on track to account for roughly 57% of global sales volume this year. These figures have held more or less steady since 2023.

What Farley was trying to say is reflected in these numbers: No country but Japan has ever dominated the global vehicles market in this way.