What should men wear this festive season? Designer shares 4 tips on fabrics, colours, layering and accessories

The festive season is around the corner, which means shopping is in full swing. Style is an integral part of the celebrations, whether you are going pandal hopping, attending pujas and feasts, or catching up with loved ones. For men, it is time to look beyond the usual kurta and choose an outfit with traditional charm with turn heads.

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Ravi Gupta, creative designer at Gargee Designer's, shared four styling tips to help men dress for the occasion with ease.

What styles are expected this year? “This year, the festive ethnic wardrobe is not just about the classic kurta-pyjama but is all about embroidered kurta sets, trendy bundis, Nehru jackets, and Indo-Western looks for men. The addition of rich colors like mustard, green, ivory, intricate embroidery work, and layering is giving an elegant touch to men’s festive wear.”

He also believed festive wear should feel modern and versatile, rather than so flashy that you cannot wear it on other occasions. Here are a few styling recommendations from the expert: