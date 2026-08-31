Getting your home ready for the festive season? Try these 7 smart storage ideas to tackle everyday clutter
From living room to bedroom, 7 smart storage ideas to keep your home organised and clutter-free this festive season.
During the festive season, homes tend to get busier. There are decorations to bring out, extra cookware to find, gifts to put away and, of course, more guests coming in. A little planning around storage can make it easier to keep things organised without making the home feel crowded. Ganesen Viswanathan, Vice President of MagickHome, shared tips to keep your home clutter-free.
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Ganesen Viswanathan said, “The key is not simply to find more storage, but to make smarter use of the space you already have. From multifunctional furniture to overlooked corners, these practical storage ideas will help keep your home clutter-free while you enjoy the festivities.”
1. Choose furniture with storage built in
Ganesen Viswanathan highlighted that furniture can serve more than one purpose. Beds with storage, ottomans, benches and coffee tables with hidden compartments can help keep things out of sight without adding more storage units. This is particularly useful when floor space is limited.
2. Make use of vertical space
When there isn't much floor space left, look at the walls. “Tall cabinets, open shelves and overhead storage can give you additional room without taking up more floor area. Open shelves can also be used to display a few festive pieces,” recommends Ganesen Viswanathan.
3. Declutter before decorating
Before bringing out the festive decor, put away things that you don't need every day. Clear countertops, tables and other surfaces of everyday items so there is more room for decorations. It also makes the home easier to manage when guests arrive.
4. Organise the kitchen for the festive rush
Ganesen Viswanathan highlighted that festivals often mean bringing out cookware, serving dishes and other items that aren't used regularly. Pull-outs, corner units and drawer organisers can make these easier to access while keeping the kitchen in order. Grouping similar items together can also save time when you're cooking or serving.
5. Give festive decor its own storage space
Keep lights, candles, decorations and other festive accessories together in one cabinet or a few labelled boxes. This makes them easier to find when the next festive season comes around and saves you from having to search through different parts of the house.
6. Don't overlook the entryway
The entrance can quickly become cluttered when guests start arriving. A shoe cabinet can keep footwear organised, while hooks and storage benches can take care of bags and other items. A well-planned entryway can make a noticeable difference when the house is full.
7. Keep everyday clutter out of sight
Not everything needs to be left on display. Closed cabinets and concealed storage are useful for keeping everyday items within easy reach without allowing them to take over your surfaces. This is especially helpful in living and dining areas when you're hosting guests.
Good storage doesn't always mean adding more furniture. It is about making the space you already have work better for you. During the festive season, that bit of planning can go a long way towards keeping the home comfortable, organised and ready for guests.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More