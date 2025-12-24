Christmas 2025 in Lucknow: Explore festive decor, shopping, cakes, gala dinners and brunch plans across the city

Lucknow is soaked in the Yuletide spirit, with markets, churches, malls, restaurants, and bakeries fully geared up for Christmas celebrations. Meet and greet with Santa, Santarina, Elf, Nutcracker and Santa Parade along with musicians at Phoneix Palassio mall in Lucknow

Tree-lighting ceremonies have concluded, cake-mixing events are finished, and venues across the city are now laying out Christmas galas and brunches for patrons.

The high streets and malls in the state capital are adorned with Christmas decorations in anticipation of the festive crowds.

Of brunches and gala dinners

Caking mixing and three lighting event at Hyatt Regency

A host of brunches and dinners have been organised for Christmas Day and Eve. “We kicked off celebrations with a tree-lighting ceremony. From roasted turkey to Italian delights, and truffle soup to mulled wine, we are laying out a wide buffet at our Rocca restaurant,” says Roshan Mendonsa, General Manager of Hyatt Regency.

The ginger bread house display put up by chefs at Ramada Hotel

Ramada Lucknow has also organized a lavish Christmas Eve dinner at its Brio Lounge. “Our team of chefs has created a huge gingerbread house and curated a spread to make Christmas special. We are offering a complimentary glass of wine and have made special arrangements for children,” says General Manager Mukunda Chowdhury.

Students performing choir singing at Novotel Lucknow

Clarks Avadh has a novel plan as well. “While we have our traditional Christmas Eve dinner, this year we have also planned a picnic setting at our Rani Bagh, where we are laying the spread on the ground with low-table seating,” says General Manager Abhishek Mishra.

Tree lighting event at Taj Mahal hotel

The Taj Mahal hotel also held a tree-lighting ceremony recently and will host special dinners at its restaurant.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria with her students and the Edible Christmas Village

Additionally, Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria curated an event at her culinary academy, teaching cake lovers how to bake a special cake for holiday. She, along with students, unveiled an Edible Christmas Village.

“This Edible Christmas Village is not just a decorative structure, but a celebration of our students’ imagination, hard work, and professional training," says Pankaj.

Markets lit up

CMS students performing choir singing at a city mall

Phoenix Palassio mall recently hosted a choir performance with 120 students in its atrium, which mesmerised patrons. “We have come up with a Nutcracker Wonderland featuring a 37-foot-tall Christmas tree at the center. We will host a Santa parade and offer various DIY activities for children,” says mall head Sanjeev Sarin.

The Christmas decore at Crown Mall

Yogendra Arya of Crown Mall adds, “Christmas Eve marks the start of the holiday and winter festive mood, which continues through the first week of the New Year. We are focusing on high-quality decor and activities so people can shop and enjoy the food offerings.”

Saharaganj Mall, Lulu Mall, Fun Republic, and others have also gone all out to attract customers. Attractive decor has sprung up at shops in Hazratganj, where Santa Claus figures and seasonal treat vendors complete the festive look.