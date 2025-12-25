Christmas in Bengaluru: Your guide to the best spots and cafes for Christmas trees, decorations, markets, food

Christmas 2025: Bengaluru truly comes alive during December. The air gets a crisp chill, Commercial Street, Church Street and many other areas glow with fairy lights, and the aroma of freshly baked plum cake wafts from every street corner. Also read | Merry Christmas wishes: Top 160+ sweet and warm messages, images, quotes, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook status for today If you’re after a festive feast or a snug spot for hot chocolate, here's a guide with the ultimate Christmas‑2025 itinerary for the Garden City. (Instagram/ Phoenix Marketcity Bangalore)

Whether you're looking for a lavish boozy meal, or a cosy corner to sip hot chocolate, content creator The Route and Rouge took to Instagram on December 17 to share a definitive guide to experiencing the best of Christmas 2025 in the Garden City.

The most festive cafes for a cosy vibe

Bengaluru’s cafe culture goes into overdrive during the holidays. For 2025, these spots have outdone themselves with decor and seasonal menus, according to The Route and Rouge. The cafes that should be on your list include:

⦿ Marseli, HSR Layout

⦿ Cafe Kampu, Hennur

⦿ The White Room, Church Street

⦿ Zoey’s cafe, Koramangala

⦿ Champaca Cafe, Vasanth Nagar

⦿ Cafe Noir, UB City

⦿ Dyu Art Cafe, Koramangala

⦿ Lavonne Cafe and Patisserie, Indiranagar

⦿ Olive Beach, Ashok Nagar

⦿ Cafe Pink Pyjamas, Kalyan Nagar

⦿ Lupa, Church Street (Make sure to try their hot chocolate)

⦿ Gladia, Sarjapur

Best spots for decorations and lights

According to The Route and Rouge, if you want to feel the energy of the festival, these are the places where the city gathers to celebrate Christmas:

1. Phoenix Mall of Asia (Tallest Christmas tree, Christmas tunnel of lights and flea Market)

⦿ Time: All of December

⦿ Price: Free Entry

2. Phoenix Marketcity (Christmas decor and flea market)

⦿ Time: Until Dec 28, 2025

⦿ Price: Free entry

3. UB City (Very classy Christmas decor and Gourmet Bazaar)

⦿ Time: All of December (Note: Gourmet Bazaar ends at 14 Dec)

⦿ Price: Free entry

4. Nexus Forum (Enchanting reindeer decor)

⦿ Time: All of December

⦿ Price: Free entry

5. Forum South Bengaluru (Swirl style Christmas tree and decor)

⦿ Time: All of December

⦿ Price: Free entry

6. Orion Mall (Immersive Christmas decor - infinity mirror room)

⦿ Time: Dec 14-25,2025

⦿ Price: ₹50 onwards

7. The Paul, Bengaluru

⦿ Time: All of December

⦿ Price: Entry is free if you are dining

Quick tips for the day

⦿ Book early for reservations at high-end cafes and restaurants

⦿ Expect heavy traffic around Holy Ghost Church in Pulakeshinagar, Phoenix Mall, VR Mall and Nexus Shantiniketan in Mahadevapura. Using the Namma Metro is recommended.

⦿ While Bengaluru is casual, many hotel brunches and church services appreciate 'festive smart' attire.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.