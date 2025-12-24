Traffic advisory issued in Bengaluru for Christmas celebrations | Check alternate routes

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have rolled out special traffic arrangements across key parts of the city in anticipation of large Christmas Eve gatherings at churches and shopping malls on December 24 and 25. Heavy crowds are expected near malls in Bengaluru on December 24, prompting traffic and parking curbs.(PTI)

With heavy footfall expected at Holy Ghost Church in Pulakeshinagar and near Phoenix Mall, VR Mall and Nexus Shantiniketan in Mahadevapura, motorists have been advised to plan their travel in advance and follow the restrictions to avoid inconvenience.

According to the police, the measures are aimed at easing congestion, ensuring pedestrian safety and maintaining smooth vehicular movement during the festive rush.

Pulakeshinagar Traffic Police Limits (Holy Ghost Church area)

A large congregation is expected at Holy Ghost Church from the evening of December 24 until midday on December 25. To manage the anticipated crowd, the following arrangements will be in place:

Roads closed

Davis Road will be closed to traffic between the John Armstrong Road junction and the Cookson Road junction from 7 pm on December 24 to 12 pm on December 25.

Alternative routes

Vehicles moving from Davis Road towards HM Road should:

– Turn right at John Armstrong Road junction

– Proceed straight and take a left onto Viviani Road

– Continue straight and turn left onto Cookson Road

– Re-join Davis Road and proceed towards HM Road

Parking restrictions

Parking of all vehicles will be prohibited on:

Davis Road Banasawadi Main Road Wheeler’s Road St John’s Church Road Hains Road Promenade Road

Mahadevapura Traffic Police Limits (Mall zones)

Heavy crowds are also expected near Phoenix Mall, VR Mall and Nexus Shantiniketan on December 24 between 12 pm and 11 pm, prompting traffic and parking curbs in the area.

Parking restricted in the following roads

ITPL Main Road (both sides):

– From Shell Petrol Bunk, B Narayanpura to Garudacharpalya (near Decathlon)

– From Medicare Hospital to Big Bazaar Junction

Cab pickup and drop-off points

Phoenix Mall:

Drop-off: Near BESCOM office on ITPL Main Road

Pick-up: Near Lowry Junction

Nexus Shantiniketan:

Drop-off: Near Rajapalya

Pick-up: Near Aster Hospital

Route advisory

Vehicles from Hoodi heading to Phoenix Mall should take a U-turn at Kamadhenu Nagar, turn left at the Shell Petrol Bunk, proceed along the railway parallel road and enter through the rear gate.

Vehicles coming from KR Puram Railway Station are advised to turn left at the Shell Petrol Bunk, use the railway parallel road and enter Phoenix Mall via the rear entrance.

The traffic police have urged the public to cooperate with personnel on duty, use public transport wherever possible and adhere to the advisories to help ensure smooth traffic movement during the Christmas festivities.