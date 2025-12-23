Bengaluru auto driver booked after performing dangerous wheelie stunt on road | Watch
The accused, Uday Vikram A, a resident of Plague Maramma Street, KR Puram, was booked on Monday under multiple sections of the law.
The Bengaluru police have arrested a 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver for performing dangerous wheelie stunts on his vehicle, recording them on video, and uploading the footage on social media.
The accused, Uday Vikram A, a resident of Plague Maramma Street, KR Puram, was booked on Monday under multiple sections of the law. Police invoked Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (rash or negligent driving/riding on a public way), along with Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 189 (racing/speed trials) of the Indian Motor Vehicle Act, TOI reported.
The police said the video, recorded last month with the help of friends, went viral on social media. The three-wheeler is currently impounded at the KR Puram traffic police station. It will be released only if a court directs the police to do so.
In a separate news, a video of two men performing a dangerous stunt on a scooter is making rounds on social media. The clip is believed to be from Bengaluru.
In the now-viral video, two young men are seen dangerously riding a white scooter on a Bengaluru road, putting their own lives and those of passers-by at risk.
Earlier, Bengaluru police took strict action against a group of bikers caught performing dangerous stunts on city roads. A video of the act recently surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to swiftly identify and arrest the individuals involved.
The Bengaluru City Police shared the video on their official X handle, warning against such reckless behaviour.
