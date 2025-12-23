Why a Russian family chose Bengaluru to raise ‘adaptable, open-minded’ kids

A Russian mom living in Bengaluru has shared a heartfelt reflection on why she and her husband chose to make India their permanent home rather than just a tourist destination. She noted that growing up in India makes her children more "adaptable, observant, and open-minded." A Russian family that stays in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@yana.in.india)

“We are a Russian family who chose to live in India — not as tourists, not just for a short stay, but truly live here, with a home, daily routines, markets, schools, and ordinary days,” content creator Yana wrote.

In the following lines, she shared what India has taught her family. She elaborated, “India taught us to slow down. Life here doesn’t rush you. Time flows differently, and little by little you start listening to yourself instead of constant outside noise.”

She continued, “We love India for its people — their openness, kindness, and willingness to help without expecting anything in return. Neighbors know each other, shopkeepers remember your name, and a smile is a universal language.”

Decision to raise children in Bengaluru:

She explained, “Growing up here makes them adaptable, observant, and open-minded. They live in a multicultural, multilingual environment and learn respect for differences and appreciation for simple things.”

Yana goes on to express that the family loves the simplicity of everyday life in India, which is “Less excess, more meaning.” She further discussed enjoying a warm climate, fresh fruits all year round, and spending more time as a family.

Despite life not always being rosy, Yana continues in her Instagram post about how India became home for her family.

“India is not always easy. It can be noisy, chaotic, and unfamiliar. But it is here that we truly felt we were living, not just following a schedule. For our Russian family, India has become home.”

How did social media react?

The video prompted a series of remarks from social media users. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons or fire emojis.

An individual wrote, “India is a beautiful place to stay and enjoy.” Another added, “No place like India.” A third expressed, “Welcome to India.” A fourth commented, “This is so beautiful.” A few complimented their choice of background score.