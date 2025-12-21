Canadian man highlights poor footpath conditions in Bengaluru's Indiranagar: 'Damaged beyond repair'

Bengaluru’s long-standing pedestrian woes are back in focus after a Canadian national shared a video documenting the hazards he and his young son faced while walking through Indiranagar, one of the city’s most upscale neighbourhoods. The video struck a chord with Bengalureans, many of whom said the visuals reflected their everyday experience.(Instagram/@caleb_friesen)

In the clip shared on Instagram, Caleb Friesen, along with his son, is seen navigating broken pavements, open gaps, encroachments and uneven slabs along Double Road in Indiranagar. The video captures cracked footpaths, missing covers, plants and trees blocking walkways, and vehicles occupying pedestrian space, forcing them to repeatedly step onto the road.

“This is your signal to stop doomscrolling and start doomwalking,” Friesen wrote in the caption.

“In all seriousness though, this is what Double Road in Indiranagar (one of Bengaluru's most expensive neighborhoods) is like as a pedestrian parent. Footpaths are damaged beyond repair, encroached by potted plants, trees, and vehicles, and generally just unwalkable,” he continued.

While calling out the state of infrastructure in one of Bengaluru’s costliest localities, Friesen also acknowledged that Indiranagar still fares better than many other parts of Indian cities. “At least Indiranagar has footpaths. This is a huge step up from the reality of many localities in India’s metropolitan cities where the idea of walking from point A to point B is borderline comedic,” he wrote, expressing hope that conditions improve in the coming decades. “Our children deserve better,” he said.

(Also Read: 'Reality of being pedestrian in India': Canadian man in Bengaluru highlights footpath challenges)

Social media reactions

The video struck a chord with Bengalureans, many of whom said the visuals reflected their everyday experience.

“This is so sad and scary… I couldn’t even watch the whole video,” one user commented. Another wrote, “I walk on these footpaths every day, but I’ve gotten so used to them that I barely notice anymore. Thanks for showing me a different perspective.”

Some responses also highlighted safety concerns. “Buddy don’t walk please, you never know you’d end up in a drainage pipe somewhere,” a user cautioned. “This was so sad to watch. The government’s apathy towards its citizens and the future of the country is on full display. Hopelessness is what they’re leaving for the next generation,” said another.