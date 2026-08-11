Pete Hegseth's ‘nose wipe’ and sweating video goes viral; ‘I don’t really wash my hands’ comment resurfaces

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is in the spotlight after a video from a military event in South Carolina sparked a flood of reactions online. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's viral video of wiping his nose and joking about South Carolina's heat has revived debate over his past handwashing remarks. (Allison Robbert/The Washington Post/Bloomberg) The clip, now circulating widely on X, shows Hegseth wiping his nose, running his hand through his hair, and joking about sweating while addressing troops and officials at Joint Base Charleston, which was recently renamed Joint Base Lindsey Graham. Also read: Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ incident resurfaces after son Tyler’s arrest on child sexual exploitation charges Why is Pete Hegseth's video going viral? The incident took place on August 10 during his remarks on military readiness. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials also attended the event. Two distinct instances have been at the focus of the viral conversation.

One clip highlights Hegseth's joke about sweating due to his Norwegian heritage and his upbringing in Minnesota. During his address to the audience, Hegseth joked about struggling with the heat, as he spoke outdoors in humid weather. He said, “By the way, I'm a Norwegian from Minnesota, so I sweat like a son of a b*tch. This is South Carolina in August,” Hegseth said, drawing laughter from the audience.”

The other widely shared video zooms in on him wiping his nose. Hegseth stood beside Scott Bessent as he addressed the Charleston Air Force Base, seemingly distracted by the heat and sweat. Hegseth is then seen swiftly doing the nose-wiping action and then running the same hand through his hair.