Bengaluru wakes up to fog as cold weather conditions intensify; flight ops hit

Bengaluru residents were greeted by misty roads and a noticeable winter nip in the early hours as cold conditions intensified across large parts of Karnataka. While the state is largely headed for dry weather, plunging night temperatures and early-morning fog are setting the tone for the week, especially in the capital and northern districts. Bengaluru weather was foggy and visibility was impacted, while most of Karnataka saw temperatures between 10 to 14 degrees Celsius.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

In Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the next 24 to 48 hours are expected to remain mostly clear during the day, but fog or mist is very likely during early morning hours, the weather department said.

Day temperatures are expected to hover around a pleasant 27 degrees Celsius, while nights will stay cool at around 15 degrees Celsius, making it sweater weather for early risers and late-night commuters.

The fog has already begun affecting travel. SpiceJet issued a weather advisory on Monday, warning passengers that poor visibility at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) could disrupt flight arrivals and departures. Travellers have been advised to check flight status before heading to the airport.

While Bengaluru feels the cold weather, North Interior Karnataka (NIK) is facing far harsher conditions. Severe cold wave conditions have been reported in Bidar, which recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 7.4 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are also prevailing in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura, with warnings in place for December 22.

State-wide data shows how widespread the cold has become: nearly 79 per cent of Karnataka recorded minimum temperatures between 10 to 14 degrees Celsius, while parts of Bidar, Dharwad, Belagavi and Bagalkote dipped even further, touching the 5 to 8 degrees Celsius range.

In contrast, coastal Karnataka remains relatively warmer, with minimum temperatures between 16 and 19.6 degrees Celsius, and Udupi recording the highest average maximum temperature at 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Fog has been observed in parts of South Interior Karnataka (SIK) and isolated pockets of the north, a trend likely to continue over the next couple of mornings due to north-easterly to easterly winds prevailing over the region.