Bengaluru feels the nip as Karnataka records sharp dip in temperature; cold wave likely in northern districts

Bengaluru is experiencing noticeably colder mornings this week, with minimum temperatures dipping across South Interior Karnataka (SIK) and a clear chill settling over the city. While the city's forecast remains relatively stable, parts of the state, especially in North Interior Karnataka, are seeing a far sharper plunge, prompting cold wave alerts. While Bengaluru is getting colder, coastal areas remain warm.

According to weather data from the India Meteorological Department's daily bulletin, Bengaluru’s minimum temperature for the next 48 hours is expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius, with fog or mist likely during early morning hours.

Daytime conditions will stay mild and pleasant, with maximum temperatures reaching 27 to 28 degrees Celsius under clear skies.

Although Bengaluru has not broken any decade-long records this season, its December temperatures continue to trend low.

Historically, the city recorded its coldest December minimum of the past decade in 2016, when temperatures fell to 12 degrees Celsius on December 11.

The city’s highest-ever December maximum remains 31.4 degrees Celsius, logged on December 27, 2018.

Statewide temperature patterns

The past 24 hours saw marked temperature drops at several locations:

– Marked fall (dip of -4.1 or more): One or two places in South Interior Karnataka

– Appreciable fall (-2.1 to -4 dip): A few places across the state

– Little or no change (-2 to 2 degrees change): Many parts of interior Karnataka and some coastal districts

In terms of deviation from normal, North Interior Karnataka (NIK) witnessed widespread appreciably below normal temperatures (-3.1 to -5.0 degrees Celsius), with isolated pockets experiencing markedly below normal conditions.

South Interior Karnataka saw pockets of below to appreciably below normal temperatures.

Coastal Karnataka mostly recorded near-normal minimum temperatures.

The coldest location in the state was Bidar, registering a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius, with some parts of the district dipping further to 5 to 7 degrees Celsius. An average minimum of 10.1 degrees Celsius was recorded for the district overall.

Cold wave warning

A cold wave is likely in isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi, Raichur and Yadgir, over the next three days. Conditions may ease gradually thereafter as temperatures begin a slow upward trend.

In contrast, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will see no major change, though a minor cooling trend is expected for the next 72 hours before temperatures rise slightly.

Maximum temperature overview

Even as the northern plains shiver, parts of coastal Karnataka remain warm. Udupi recorded an average maximum of 35.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. Nearly 85 per cent of Karnataka saw maximum temperatures between 28 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi experienced pockets touching 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru’s local forecast

Until December 13, 2025:

Sky: Mainly clear

Early mornings: Fog/mist likely in some areas

Maximum temperature: 27 to 28 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature: Around 15 degrees Celsius